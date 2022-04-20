At least 19 killed in shootout between rival gangs in Mexico

Mexico City: At least 19 people were killed and one injured in a confrontation between alleged criminal groups in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua, the state attorney general's office said.

According to the office, the shootout was first reported on Friday at 1835 hrs local time in the town of Chuhuichupa in the municipality of Madera in western Chihuahua.

"The security services that arrived at the scene after reports of the armed conflict found 18 bodies of civilians," the Mexican Milenio newspaper quoted the attorney general's statement as saying on Saturday.

It added that two injured people were taken to the hospital in the Cuauhtemoc municipality, where one of them had died.

Eighteen firearms, two grenades and two cars were seized at the scene of the shootout, authorities from the state attorney general's office are investigating the incident.

