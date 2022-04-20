At least 19 killed in rockslide in Pakistan's marble mine

Islamabad: At least 19 people have died and up to 20 others are feared to be trapped under the debris as a result of a rockslide at a marble mine in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Geo News broadcaster, the incident took place on Monday as six mines located at the Ziarat Ghar mountain in Mohmand district collapsed, having initially killed 12 miners.

Rescuers have since retrieved seven more bodies, the broadcaster reported. A search and rescue operation is underway, with heavy machinery and more manpower dispatched to the site.

District Police Officer Mohmand Tariq Habib said, as cited by the media outlet, that 15-20 people were still feared to be trapped.—UNI