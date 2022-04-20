At Least 19 Injured As Earthquake Hits China Province

19 people were reportedly injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Gongxian country in Southwest china's Sichuan province, local authorities said on Sunday.

The quake shook Gongxian country at 2329 hrs (local time) on Saturday, whose epicenter was recorded at a depth of 10 km, being monitored at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude, Xinhua quoted China Earthquake Network Center.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals for treatment. None of them is in critical condition. Eleven of them remain hospitalised for observation and treatment, according to quake relief headquarters of Yibin City, which administers Gongxian County.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 200 others injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Changning County of Yibin City on Monday