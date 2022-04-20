At Least 15 Killed In Bangladesh Train Collision

At least 15 people were killed and many others injured in a head-on collision of two passenger trains in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at 0200 hrs when the Udayan Express train was approaching a platform and collided with another train. As a result of the collision, at least two railway cars were seriously damaged, Sputnik news agency reported.

The district's police chief confirmed the deaths in the accident and feared the figure will rise as several of the injured are in critical condition. He said the rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

UNI