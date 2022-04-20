At Least 10 Killed In Separate Lightning Strikes In UP

Lucknow: At least 10 people including two minors were killed as lightning struck various districts of Uttar Pradesh amid rain and hailstorm on Thursday.

Cold weather also intensified due to a reduction in temperatures caused by rain and hailstorm.

Agra, Farrukhabad, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jhansi, Bareilly, Rai Bareli, Hardoi, Kanpur, Ballia, Shahjahanpur, Banda, Jalaun, Hamirpur received light rainfall, while some districts witnessed a hailstorm and lightning strike.

The lightning claimed the life of four people in Hardoi, two in Bareilly, while there were reports of one person each getting killed due to the lightning strike in Bulandshahr, Jalaun, Saharanpur and Firozabad. Over 10 people have been injured after coming in contact with the lightning.

According to the weather department, the rainfall count of various districts stood as--Meerut received 9.8mm , Najibad (Bijnaur) received 9mm, Hardoi received 6.4mm, Aligarh received 4.6mm, Bahraich received 3.6mm, Shahjahanpur and Banda received 2mm each of rainfall, while Muzaffarnagar received 1mm rainfall. State capital Lucknow also saw very light rainfall while several places saw a hailstorm.

The weatherman predicted that the state can expect rainfall followed by thunder and lightning, while hailstorm is expected to occur at some places in the next 24 hours. According to reports from Mathura, the 'tilhan' and 'dalhan' crops are expected to incur losses due to the hailstorm.

According to agricultural experts, wheat, sugarcane and some other crops are expected to benefit from the rain whereas, 'dalhan', 'tilhan' apart from vegetable and spice crops will incur losses due to the prevailing weather conditions. UNI