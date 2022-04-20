    Menu
    At least 10, including a child, shot in Toronto: Canadian media

    April20/ 2022


    Toronto: At least 10 people, including a child, were shot in Toronto on Sunday and the gunman was dead, Canadian news agencies reported.

    Reports of gunfire in the city's Greektown neighborhood began at 10 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Monday), CityNews.com reported.
    Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, the news website reported.
    The shooter was dead, CTVNews.com reported. There were no immediate reports on the extent of wounds suffered by those who were shot by the attacker.
    --Reuters/Chris Helgren

