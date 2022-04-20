At Kumbh 2019, Its 'Faith' Against 'Hostile Weather'

Prayagraj: The Kumbh fair on Friday woke up to rains and hailstones which further increased the spate of cold weather, turning the situation chaotic in the 'deras' of the Kalpvasis.

The devotees and pilgrims had to bear the brunt of sleeping under the sky as they had to rush to find shelters in the morning.

Braving the adverse weather conditions, the 'Kalpvasis' and devotees thronging the fair with a hope of taking a holy dip maintained that though the circumstances posed as a test of their faith and beliefs, they will get a positive outcome of their patience and strong will. As the Kumbh ground adorned a white sheet after the spell of hailstorms, individuals observing 'Kalpvaas' are seemingly facing a lot of issues in the fair. After complains of the fair administration turning insensitive towards their needs, the new turn of the weather posed another ordeal. Expressing their woes, the Kalpvasis said that they were not being provided satisfactory facilities, alleging that they had been sidelined. They also said that there were no arrangements for camp fires or any other facility for protection from the shivering cold, adding that the recent rains made the situation worse. Arvind Kumar Mishra, Rama Shankar and Jung Bahadur, who have arrived here for observing Kalpvaas in Sector-6 among others, said that the beds and clothes have been drenched and had the administration ensured proper facilities and arrangements, they would not have faced these problems.

People also had to face various difficulties at the bus stands and railway stations. UNI