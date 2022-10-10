At age 82, Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Lucknow/ Gurugram (The Hawk): Mulayam Singh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and supreme leader of the Samajwadi Party, died today. A 82-year-old veteran politician was recently admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, where he passed away. Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, tweeted the news of the death of his father, party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"My respected father and your 'Netaji' has passed away," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav from the official Samajwadi Party account.

As a mark of respect for Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a three-day state mourning. "The government of Uttar Pradesh has declared three days of mourning for the passing of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His funeral will be conducted with full state honours "Adityanath said in a Hindi tweet.

The SP leader's condition had been critical for the past few days.

Since August 22, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been receiving his routine medical checkups and examinations.

His health suddenly deteriorated last week, prompting his transfer to the ICU at Medanta Hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited the ailing former UP chief minister at the Gurugram Medanta hospital.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav checked on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, born on 22 November 1939, is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh, having served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times and as Minister of Defence in the Union Government.

In 1993, Yadav, affectionately referred to by his supporters as "Netaji" or "respected leader," became Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for the second time. He was elected 10 times as an MLA and 7 times as a Lok Sabha representative.

(Inputs from Agencies)