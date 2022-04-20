At 70, WHO Working For Better Health For Everyone, Everywhere

Geneva: On April 7, World Health Day, the World Health Organization marks its 70th anniversary.

Over the past seven decades, WHO has spearheaded efforts to rid the world of killer diseases like smallpox and to fight against deadly habits like tobacco use.

This year, World Health Day is dedicated to one of WHO's founding principles: "The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition."

"Good health is the most precious thing anyone can have," says Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "When people are healthy, they can learn, work, and support themselves and their families. When they are sick, nothing else matters. Families and communities fall behind. That's why WHO is so committed to ensuring good health for all." With 194 member states, across six regions, and working from more than 150 offices, WHO staff are united in a shared drive to achieve better health for everyone, everywhere – and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring "healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages," a WHO statement said on Friday.

The tagline for this year's World Health Day is "Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere". WHO offices worldwide are organizing events to mark the day, with Dr Tedros joining celebrations in Sri Lanka.

Globally, life expectancy has increased by 25 years since WHO was established. Some of the biggest health gains are seen among children under-5: in 2016, 6 million fewer children died before they reached their fifth birthday than in 1990.

Smallpox has been defeated and polio is on the verge of eradication. Many countries have successfully eliminated measles, malaria and debilitating tropical diseases like guinea worm and elephantiasis, as well as mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis.

Bold new WHO recommendations for earlier, simpler treatment, combined with efforts to facilitate access to cheaper generic medicines, have helped 21 million people get life-saving treatment for HIV.