At 7.37 per cent, West Bengal tops retail inflation for July

New Delhi: India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), dipped to a nine-month low of 4.17 per cent in July, compared to 4.92 per cent in the previous month.

Among all the Indian states and Union Territories, West Bengal recorded the highest annual inflation rate of 7.37 per cent, followed by Assam (7.24 percent) and Jammu and Kashmir (7.12 percent). Karnataka was ranked lowest in the list at 2.23 per cent.

The provisional inflation rate for rural area was 4.11 per cent and urban area 4.32 per cent in July 2018, as against 4.93 per cent and 4.85 per cent, respectively, in June 2018.

On the other hand, the core CPI inflation was flat at 6.29 per cent in July 2018, compared with 6.29 per cent in June 2018. In the food items, the inflation rate for fruits dropped to 6.98 per cent, vegetables to (-) 2.19 per cent, milk and products to 2.96 per cent and non-alcoholic beverages to 1.40 per cent.

On the other hand, inflation rose for pulses and products to (-) 8.91 per cent, sugar and confectionery (-) 5.81% and spices 2.66 per cent.