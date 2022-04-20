Asus ZenBook Flip S: An ultimate combination of style and power

New Delhi: Asus, one of the biggest names in the personal computing business, has launched its new range of laptops in India powered by Intel's latest 11th Gen processors.

The lineup includes Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, Zenbook 14, and Vivobook Flip 14.

We used the 'ZenBook Flip S' a premium-end 2 in 1 ultrabook that can also be transformed into a full-fledged tablet with a stylus, for around a week and here is what we think about the machine.

The laptop scores a perfect 100 when it comes to design. It is made of an aluminum alloy and the build is solid.

At 1.2kg, the machine is extremely light as we did not face any issue while carrying it in a bag while travelling.

The machine is supremely elegant thanks to its luxurious Red Copper diamond-cut highlights that perfectly complement its prestigious Jade Black finish. A mirror-polished deco bar above the edge-to-edge keyboard adds a subtle finishing touch, creating a luxurious overall look.

The laptop comes with two type-C ports in ZenBook Flip S. There's a full-size HDMI output port along with two Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a regular Type-A port (3.2 Gen 2) on the right side, besides the power button.

This laptop features a 360-degree hinge - so you can use it in tent mode. It can also be converted into a tablet with touch and pen support.

According to the company, the hinge is also torture-tested over 20,000 cycles to ensure maximum reliability for total peace of mind.

The screen is the highlight of the laptop, it features a 13.3-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display panel with touch capability. The display alone justifies the price tag.

The brilliant 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display on ZenBook Flip S delivers exceptionally detailed and realistic visuals, with ultra-vivid PANTONE Validated colour accuracy and a cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The laptop is also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for deep blacks and increased dynamic range, and provides TUV Rheinland-certified eye care, making this immersive slim-bezel design a superb all-rounder for work or play.

The keys are decently sized and the backlit keyboard is comfortable to use. The touch-pad of the laptop is similar to some of the previous ZenBooks, offering a Numpad in it as well which definitely looks cool.

The speakers are not too loud, but they are alright.

The notebook does not have a physical fingerprint scanner. However, it comes with Windows Hello facial recognition webcam.

The laptop is powered by Intel's newest, 11th-gen laptop CPU, a quad-core Core i7-1165G7 with Xe integrated graphics, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

From playing games to daily office work, during our review tenure, we didn't faced any issue in terms of performance. The machine is really fast and can handle most of your work effortlessly.

As for the processor itself, it can deliver up to 20 per cent higher computing performance than previous generation laptops.

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics provide users with notably better graphics performance over the previous generation while an ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity enable superb all-round performance.

The device itself has a 67Whr battery which on mixed usage including browsing, varied screen brightness levels lasts for around 7-8 hours.

It also supports ASUS USB-C Easy Charge, so one can charge it quickly using a USB-C Power Delivery-certified charger or top it up with any standard USB-C charger.

Conclusion: Asus ZenBook Flip S is an ultra-book for the content viewers as it provides a top-notch 4K OLED. If are planning to you spend Rs 1.5 lakhs on a Windows 10-based laptop with overall performance, we would suggest you go for this machine from Asus.

