ASUS unveils new ZenBook Duo models, TUF gaming laptop

New Delhi: Asus has unveiled another new lineup of gaming and business laptops at the ongoing Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

The company showcased the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582), ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482), VivoBook S14 (S435), and the TUF Dash gaming laptop, powered by the latest CPUs and GPUs from brands like AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

"The new lineup pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to deliver ultimate mobile computing experiences," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is an ultra-powerful 15-inch laptop that is equipped with the new tilting Asus ScreenPad Plus, a full-width 4K secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main 4K OLED HDR display.

The laptop comes with the Intel Core i9 processor has the power and performance to drive cross-screen workflows using ScreenPad Plus and the main display.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is powered by the Nvidia Ampere architecture, delivering silky-smooth graphics and supercharging video-editing and 3D animation applications with the power of real-time ray tracing.

Additionally, with a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 X 4 SSD and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED accelerates workflows and optimises productivity.

ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is a 14-inch Intel Evo-verified laptop that features ASUS ScreenPad Plus, the secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main FHD NanoEdge display for effortless multitasking.

It comes with a powerful combination of 11th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics or the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

ZenBook Duo 14 has comprehensive high-performance I/O connectivity, including a pair of the latest Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. These support Power Delivery and DisplayPort, and the 40 Gbps bandwidth enables users to connect an external 8K display or two 4K UHD displays.

The all-new VivoBook S14 (S435) is a stylish, ultralight 14-inch laptop that is Intel Evo-verified. The lightest 14-inch VivoBook model, it is a powerful companion for discovering, exploring and creating.

With the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB memory, and Intel Optane Memory H10, VivoBook S14 can handle any workload.

In addition, the all-new TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop is engineered to expand every gamer's repertoire, the company said.

Its super-slim design is lightweight and easy to carry.

—IANS



