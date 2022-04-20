ASUS ROG Launches Virtual Academy Programme For Gamers In India

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS' gaming sub-brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Sunday launched a virtual academy programme for gamers in India called ROG Academy.

As part of this initiative, ASUS ROG will identify PC gamers through a screening process and provide them with a platform to sharpen and enhance their skills and prepare them for competitive e-sport tournaments on a national and global level.

ASUS ROG will be providing tournament-ready gaming equipment and first-in-class high-quality technology to gamers, with professional mentorship through this initiative, the company said.

"Owing to the pandemic, we are witnessing a permanent shift in content consumption patterns globally and increased digital acceleration," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

"With an increase in e-sports gamers during the pandemic, ASUS has strengthened its commitment towards investing in the future of gaming industry in India." The count of online gamers in India grew 31 per cent in 2019 to reach around 365 million and is expected to reach 440 million by 2022, according to a FICCI-EY report on media and entertainment industry. "We aim to encourage more and more gamers, mentor them through their journey, and familiarise them with future opportunities in this landscape. This initiative will provide a huge boost in establishing a pool of credible e-sports players in India and pave the way for next-generation gamers with access to resources, mentorship and training," Su said.

ASUS ROG Academy is a year-long programme, divided into four sessions as per the quarter. The shortlisted team and players will go through a selection process divided into different phases. This will culminate into six select players becoming part of a three-month session for the first quarter. ASUS ROG will be providing the whole team ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to all the final six players, once they will complete their three-month training successfully, the company said. The players will also receive monetary compensation of Rs 15,000 as stipend as well as a bonus on monthly basis during the training, it added. —IANS