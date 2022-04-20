Astro Calculations Confirm Modi As PM Again

Gorakhpur: It is in the stars. As Opposition plans for a grand alliance to topple Bharatiya Janata Party from power, astrologers have confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory again.

Renowned astrologer Ravishankar Pandey has claimed that BJP will not only register a historic victory in 2019 general elections but Mr Modi will be PM again. He said this is indicated in the stars.

Mr Pandey said Mr Modi's horoscope indicates that from February 25 to September 25 in 2019, the stars will be favourable to him and tilt the situation in his favour. He said the PM may gain international fame during this time which will strengthen India at the global level. About Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Pandey said astro-calculations suggest that he will be in the PM race but will not get success. He said if Mr Gandhi gets married before 2019 calculations can be changed but his horoscope indicates that he will not be married by then.

He said that after marriage Congress president can in 2024 be Prime Minister of the country. But his sister Priyanka can get much success it she leads Congress, he said citing astrological calculations. Regarding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Pandey said he will get international fame too in the near future and will play an important role next year. He said that despite conspiracies against him, CM Yogi will be elevated in his political career.

In response to a question, Mr Pandey said astrology is a science which works on calculations. He affirmed that study of the movements and relative positions of celestial objects can provide precise information of past, present and future. UNI