Assly Poll Results , Not Referendum Against BJP Or Modi: UP Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has put up a brave face over the trends in the five assembly elections while claiming that the mandates given by the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telengana were not a referendum against the BJP or the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

State government spokesperson and state health minister Sidharthnath Singh told reporters here on Tuesday that as a cadre based party , BJP will review the results in the coming days. " The results could be bad or good, but we will certainly review them," he said. Mr Singh said that the assembly poll results was not a referendum against the BJP or Central government. UNI