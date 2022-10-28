Assistant Coach seen hanged in Kerala's P.T.Usha School of Athletics

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): At the P.T. Usha School of Athletics near Kozhikode, a 24-year-old woman who serves as an assistant coach was discovered hanged in her room on Friday.

The local police have launched an investigation to determine the reason of her death, but they have not yet found any suicide notes.

The body of Jayanthi was discovered in the dormitory of the sports institution founded by illustrious athlete P.T. Usha, who is currently a nominee for the Rajya Sabha.

The young coach has spent the last 18 months working as an assistant coach in the academy and is well-liked by her wards.

(Inputs from Agencies)