Assets Of Senior Politicians Grew Manifold In UP: ADR

Lucknow: Assets of candidates of all the parties in Uttar Pradesh have grown manifold with the prominent leaders topping the list, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms(ADR) in association with the UP Election Watch.

The ADR claimed that the BJP, BSP, SP and Congress have 21 to 42 per cent of their elected public representative of criminal background.

Since 2014 Lok Sabha polls till recent state Assembly elections, of the total 19,971 candidates in UP, at least 1,443 have admitted to having criminal cases against them in their affidavits. Of these, 328 have accepted that they have cases of heinous crimes against them which is around 23 per cent of the total criminal background candidates.

The election Ombudsman, making public a full report on the criminal and financial aspect of the politicians in UP on Friday, said jailed dreaded don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari witnessed the extreme rise in his assets from 2007 Assembly polls to 2017 when it grew by 2,563 per cent.

Ansari's asset was just Rs 82,19,978 in 2007 elections but it reached Rs 21,88,57,273 in 2017.

The average increase of the MPs and legislators between 2004 to 2017, was around Rs 6 crore whereas the assets of 31 selected independent and other MLAs grew by an average of Rs 7.74 crore. Among the top political leaders in the state, who were the members of the Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tops the list when his income grew by 1,597 per cent from Rs 55,38,123 declared in 2004 elections to Rs 9,40,06,549 in 2014. Mr Gandhi increased his income by Rs 8,84,68,426 in just in a decade.

Similarly, Sonia Gandhi has shown increased income of Rs 8,43,26,594, a growth of 984 per cent during the same period while Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh's assets grew by 1283 per cent from Rs 1,15,41,224 in 2004 to Rs 15,96,71,544 crores in 2014. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Maneka Gandhi's asset grew by 460 per cent during the period who had shown her assets of over Rs 37 crores in 2014. The ADR report said that of the total 1,443 elected MPs and legislators from UP since 2004. UNI