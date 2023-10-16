Assembly polls: JP Nadda to visit Rajasthan today, to give 'Mantra' of victory to BJP workers

New Delhi [India]: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is all set to arrive in Rajasthan on Monday to interact with the party workers ahead of the state assembly polls.

According to party leaders, during the course of his visit, Nadda will visit Udaipur, where he will conduct meetings in two sessions for the Udaipur region at Hotel Howard Johnson.

The meetings will include party workers and office bearers from Udaipur city, Chittorgarh, and Pratapgarh.

JP Nadda will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. with party office bearers from Dungarpur, Rajsamand, and Banswara.

After concluding the Udaipur region meetings, Nadda will travel to Jodhpur around 4 p.m., where he is to conduct meetings with officials from the Jodhpur region in two sessions at Hotel Kasturi Orchid.

The first session will involve officials from Jalore, Pali, and Sirohi districts. During this, he will also address a gathering of conscientious citizens.

Afterwards, he will strategize with officials from the northern and southern parts of Jodhpur city, as well as officials from Barmer, Balarotra, and Jaisalmer districts.

Around 10 p.m. today, the BJP president will depart from Rajasthan's Jaipur airport.

Meanwhile, the BJP has released its first list of candidates for the elections to be held in Rajasthan. The second list is being brainstormed.

Besides, the party is also strengthening the cognitive structure at the grassroots level so that it can contest the elections better. For this reason, the BJP is continuously holding meetings at the division level. National office bearers and leaders of the BJP are also giving mantras of victory to the workers along with election management in the division-level meetings, party leaders said.

Rajasthan is among the five states that will go to polls this year. Voting will be conducted in Rajasthan on November 25.

Also, polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

—ANI