Assembly polls: BJP likely to finalise 1st list

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on Thursday to finalise the first list of party candidates for the Assembly polls in the four states and one union territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the CEC meeting.

Assembly polls will be held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in different phases from March 27 to April 29. About 824 seats are going for polls in four states and one UT. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and other senior leaders will attend the CEC meeting to be held at the party's national headquarters in the evening.

On Wednesday, the BJP leaderships from West Bengal and Assam have already arrived in the national capital to discuss the names of probables shortlisted by the state units with Nadda and Shah.

Sources said that the BJP's CEC is likely to finalise candidates for seats going for polls in first two phases. A total of 60 seats of West Bengal are going for polls in the first two phases.

One of the high profile constituencies in West Bengal which will go to the polls in the second phase is Nandigram from where chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to contest. The BJP is likely to field once Banerjee's close aide and former West Bengal minister Suvendu Adikari from there.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his deputy Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP in-charge for state Jay Panda also arrived here on Wednesday and met Shah and Nadda.

BJP National General Secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, National Vice President Mukul Roy, state unit chief Dilip Ghosh and other members of core committee of West Bengal unit have also reached Delhi.

—IANS