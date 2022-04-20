Assembly Poll: Amit Shah to hold roadshows in Pondy on April 1

Puducherry: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct roadshows in support of the BJP candidates in some selected areas here on Thursday.

According to a programme chart released to the media by the BJP office on Wednesday, Mr Shah will arrive at the Puducherry Airport at 0930 hours and later have a darshan at Sithahanda temple.

Thereafter, he will take part in roadshows in support of the BJP candidates ---- in Lawspet Constituency (Saminathan), Kamaraj Nagar Constituency (John Kumar) and Kalapet constituency (Kalyanasundaram).

Mr.Shah will leave for Thirukoyilur in Tamil Nadu at 1135 hours from Puducherry Airport.

The Assembly election in UT will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.

—UNI