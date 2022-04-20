Assembly Elections Of Five States Are Not Semi-Finals For Lok Sabha 2019: Rajnath

Mathura: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here on Sunday said that assembly elections of five state should not be considered as semi-final for Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media here at GLA University Mr Singh said that we should wait for the result of elections concluded in five states recently and these elections should not be considered as semi-finals for Lok Sabha 2019. Performance of BJP will improve in these states, he added. In reply to question about conversations with Pakistan, Mr Singh said that dialogues and terrorism cannot move together. He said that Pakistan should stop supporting terrorism first to initiate dialogues. He said that Pakistan should follow Afghanistan who sought help of America to eliminate terrorism at its land. Speaking about recent Bulandshahr incident, Union home minister said that it was matter of a state and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was looking into the matter personally. He said accused will not be spared and stringent actions would be taken against them.

About Ram temple construction Mr Singh said that Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya. He said that Ram temple was matter of faith and certainly not politics. UNI