Assembly elections in Haryana to be held on October 1; counting on October 4

With a total of 2.01 crore voters, including 4.52 lakh first-time voters, Haryana is set for a significant electoral contest. The BJP, Congress, JJP, and AAP are poised for a four-way battle.

New Delhi: The Elections to the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 and the counting of votes will take place on October 4, Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday.

While addressing the press conference in the national capital, the Chief Election Commissioner said that "Assembly Elections will be held in one phase; voting on October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 4."

Meanwhile, in Haryana, there are a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crores are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters.

"There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on August 27, 2024," the Chief Election Commissioner said.

The last day to file the nominations of Haryana will be September 12. The date of scrutiny of the nominations is September 13. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be September 16.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/assembly-elections-in-jammu-and-kashmir-to-be-held-in-three-phases-from-september-18

Soon after the announcement of polls, BJP leader Anil Vij said, "It is a good thing that elections in Haryana will be held on October 1. Our party and workers are ready to contest the elections..."

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda also said that the Congress is ready for the polls.

Hooda said, "Congress is ready and people of all sections have decided to bring Congress to power."

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said, "We welcome it and Congress is ready. Congress will form the government with a 2/3rd majority..."

He further said that the Election Commission recently visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places.

"We recently visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places. A great enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process. People want elections to be conducted there as early as possible. The long queues at the polling booth in J-K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voices by becoming a part of that change. This glimpse of hope and democracy shows that the people want to change the picture. They want to write their own destiny. The people of Jammu and Kashmir chose ballot over bullet in Lok Sabha elections," he added.

The assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18.

He further said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were the biggest election process at the world level.

"It was completed successfully and peacefully. It created a very strongly democratic surface for the entire democratic world, it was peaceful without any violence and the whole country celebrated the festival of elections. We also made many records. For the first time, maximum polling took place in the world," Kumar said.

Recently, a poll body delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reviewed the poll preparations in Haryana.

The term of the current government in Haryana will end on November 3, 2024, and elections will take in 90 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

After the 2019 elections, the BJP, with 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, formed a coalition government with the JJP. The JJP had won 10 seats, while the Congress had won 31 seats. The BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year.

In 2024, Haryana is likely to see a four-way contest between the BJP, the Congress, the JJP, and the AAP.

—ANI