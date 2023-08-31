    Menu
    Assam: Railway policeman with narcotic links, arrested

    Pankaj Sharma
    August31/ 2023
    Guwahati: A railway police constable was arrested over his alleged links with drug peddlers in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, police said.

    Sanjay Das, posted at Hojai railway station, was arrested in the Kheroni area of the district this morning.

    According to the police, his arrest followed the detention of another drug peddler, Sushil Ghosh in the Dayangmukh neighbourhood.

    Talking to IANS, Superintendent of Police in West Karbi Anglong district, Indranil Baruah said, “We have found Das’ link with drug nexus. The matter is under further investigation.”

    —IANS

