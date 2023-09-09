Assam: Police Official Accused of Attempting to Kill House-help Surrenders

Guwahati: The Assam Police Service (APS) officer, against whom a NBW warrant was issued for allegedly attempting to kill her house-help, surrendered before the police at Sivasagar on Saturday, a senior police official said.

The suspended Charaideo Additional Superintendent of Police-Border (ASP) Subhalakshmi Dutta surrendered at the office of the Sivasagar superintendent of police, the official said.

A criminal case was registered against Dutta on August 26 at Nazira police station of Sivasagar, the neighbouring district, by her domestic help alleging physical assault. Charges of attempt to murder the person were subsequently framed against the police officer.

The surrender comes on the back of the issuing of a non-bailable warrant against her. The police would have initiated the process to seize her property and declare her an absconder.

Dutta had given the police a slip when they attempted to arrest her from a Guwahati apartment.

The police had gone to arrest her at night but as the court had not permitted it to do so after dusk, she managed to take advantage of it. The NBW was then issued against her, the special director general of police Harmeet Singh told mediapersons on Friday.

Following the filing of the case against Dutta at the Nazira police station, she was first closed to the headquarters and later suspended.

—PTI