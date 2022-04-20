Assam: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to address election rallies today

Guwahati: As the poll campaign intensifies in poll-bound Assam, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address separate election public rallies in the state.

In Assam, Amit Shah will address public meetings at Margarita at 12:30 pm and Nazira at 2 pm, after which he will then leave for West Bengal.

According to the official Twitter handle of Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath at 12:25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur at 01:40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3:05 pm in Assam today.

Mr Singh, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda are among 40-star campaigners of the BJP for Assam Assembly elections.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

BJP has announced the first list of 71 candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Of the 71 candidates, the party has given tickets to 11 new candidates.

—UNI