Assam: 32 cattle heads recovered from three cars in Nagaon district, one arrested

Nagaon (Assam) [India]: A total of 32 cattle heads were recovered from three cars, and one person was arrested in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kaliabor Rupjyoti Dutta conducted an operation against cattle theft in the Kaliabor area of Nagaon on Tuesday night.

"The police team recovered 32 stolen cattle from three vehicles. Three vehicles have been seized and the main accused arrested," a senior police official of Nagaon district said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in an operation against illegal cattle smuggling, Guwahati city police rescued 24 cattle heads from a truck in the Sonapur area, on the outskirts of Guwahati on September 21.

Based on secret information, a team of East Guwahati Police District officers from Sonapur police station intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-02CC-9904 at Digaru area under Sonapur police station while it was trying to smuggle cattle into Meghalaya.



Also, 36 cattle were rescued from a truck on August 3 in East Guwahati district. Two people were arrested in this case.

—ANI