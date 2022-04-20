    Menu
    Assam Rifles troops recover smuggled timber worth Rs 96 lakh in Manipur

    April20/ 2022


    Assam Rifles troops in Mpur intercepted and recovered smuggled timber worth approximately Rs 96 lakhs near Shangshak village of Ukhrul district on Tuesday.

    The carrier and recovered goods have been handed over to the concerned department, Assam Rifles said.

    "#AssamRifles troops in Mpur intercepted and recovered smuggled timber worth approx. Rs 96 Lakhs near Shangshak village of Ukhrul district on 30 Mar. Carrier and recovered goods handed over to the concerned department," Assam Rifles tweeted.

    —ANI

