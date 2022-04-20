Assam Rhinos Make A Comeback In UP Forests

Guwahati: A success story in rhino conservation is being scripted in Uttar Pradesh, as five rhinos from Assam have multiplied to 36 in a span of 34 years.

While conservation efforts in Assam has ensured that the one-horned rhinoceros (rhinoceros unicorns) had the 'endangered' tag removed in 2008, these prehistoric animals are now making a comeback in one of its original habitats.

Talking to reporters here today, Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan said, "Assam and UP share a special bond. Five rhinos were translocated from Assam to our state in 1984, and these have multiplied to 36 now."

The two male and three female rhinos were translocated to Dudhwa National Park of Uttar Pradesh in 1984 and have since grown in numbers, Chauhan added.

The protection of the rhinos from poachers and strict vigilance has ensured this successful translocation and breeding, the minister maintained.

Such has the conservation efforts been successful in Uttar Pradesh that four rhinos were translocated to a second rhino rehabilitation area at Bhadi, within Belrayan range of the Dudhwa National Park, from the rhino ranging area at Kakraha in April last year to expand the domain of the rhinos that had become extinct from the area in 1870.

The five rhinos from Assam were joined by four more females from Nepal the following year.

Rhinos are among the five largest mammals and five varieties of rhinos have survived the ages till now.

The rhinos found in Assam, which are being bred in Uttar Pradesh, are of the Unicorn Indian Rhino (Rhinoceros Unicornis) variety.

Believed to have once roamed freely in the Indo-Ganges region, from Pakistan to eastern-most parts of India and parts of Nepal and Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh even, heavy poaching brought down the numbers alarmingly, with such a couple of hundreds surviving till the early part of the 20th century.

They were confined to northeastern India, mostly Assam, and the Terai region of Nepal.

Assam has been leading the conservation efforts which resulted in the animal being taken off the 'endangered' tag in 2008.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species of 2008 had removed the rhino from the 'endangered' category and placed it under the 'vulnerable' head due to the successful conservation efforts in Assam, which remains the main habitat of this large mammal.

There are nearly 2,500 rhinos in Assam now, with highest concentration in Kaziranga National Park. UNI