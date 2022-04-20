Assam reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Guwahati: The COVID-19 tally in Assam mounted to 2,16,481 on Thursday as 57 more people tested positive for the disease, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,059, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The current fatality rate is at 0.49 per cent with two more persons succumbing to the disease during the day, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,347 COVID positive patients have died due to other reasons.

The state reported 57 new cases, out of 19,957 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent.

Forty-eight people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,12,373.

The recovery rate is presently at 98.1 per cent.

Assam currently has 3,046 active cases, and three patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 61,36,824 sample tests for COVID-19.

—PTI