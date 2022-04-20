Assam reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh death

Guwahati: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,304 as 15 more people tested positive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,052, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.58 per cent against total testing of 60,47,033 samples so far.

The state reported 60 single-day recoveries, taking the total count to 2,12,129, NHM said late on Sunday.

Assam currently has a total of 3,120 active COVID-19 cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

Three COVID-19 patients have migrated to ther states.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died, but the state government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by the virus, as they had other ailments, too.

Of the total 2,16,304 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, nearly 54,000 have been reported from the state capital alone, it added.

—PTI