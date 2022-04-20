Assam polls: Priyanka Gandhi reaches Assam on a two-day visit; pays obeisance at Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: Congress star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Assam today morning on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Soon after landing at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport in Guwahati, the Congress leader paid a visit to the historic Kamakhya Temple, located at Nilachal Hill in Guwahati.



She was accompanied by senior Congress leaders in Kamakhya temple.



"I had been thinking of visiting Kamakhya Temple for long and it was fulfilled today. I prayed to the goddess and sought her blessings for my family. I also prayed for the welfare of Assam and people of the state," Gandhi told media persons at the temple.



At Lakhimpur, Priyanka will address party functionaries at Sonari 'gaon panchayat' and interact with a diverse section of people. He is expected to launch the party's statewide campaign on unemployment.



Gandhi will also interact with tea garden workers in Biswanath district. She is scheduled to visit Leteku Pukhuri, the birthplace of Madhavdeb, the 16th century Vaishnavite preacher and chief disciple of Srimanta Sankardev.



Gandhi will leave for Delhi on Tuesday. The visit, which comes a day after Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) officially joined the Congress's grand alliance, is expected to boost the morale of the party workers in the state.









The visit comes a fortnight after Gandhi's brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the state on February 14 and addressed an election rally at Sivasagar in upper Assam.



—UNI