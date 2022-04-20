Assam polls: Amit Shah promises a flood-free Assam if BJP is elected

Sivasagar (Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised the people of Assam a flood-free state if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is re-elected in the coming Assembly elections set to take place later this month.

While addressing a rally in Nazira, Shah also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal, saying that a vote to Ajmal would bring infiltrators into the state.

"Give the BJP another 5 years and Assam will become a state free of floods. There will never be another flood here," Shah said.

"Five years ago, we promised to free Assam from terrorism. I want to ask the people of Nazira, have any youth died due to such movement in Nazira? Voting for Congress means a vote for Badruddin Ajmal, and voting for him will fill Assam with infiltrators. Do you want a party that will fill Assam up with infiltrators or a party that throw them out? Only the BJP can do this," he added.

He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and prominent leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma for their work in the state.

"The opposition can fight, but they cannot raise any corruption allegation against Sarbananda Sonowal and Hemanta Biswa Sarma. After 2014, PM modi gave Assam Rs 1,55,300 crore for its development, while during (former PM) Manmohan Singh's tenure, Assam was given Rs 80,000 crore," he said.

Shah also said, "The Congress was in power for so long, but never gave late Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika a Bharat Ratna. The BJP feels that every state must walk ahead with its culture, language and traditions. Assam's cultural heritage will be taken forward by the govt that will be formed under the leadership of PM Modi."

The Union Home Minister visited the district as part of the marathon election campaign he is taking across poll-bound states.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will cast their votes in the 15th Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

The first phase of notification is March 2 where 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 and in the third phase, 41 constituencies across 12 districts will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)



