Assam police arrest drug peddler from Cachar with Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 cr

Cachar (Assam): Assam Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs from his possession in Cachar district, officials said.

The estimated value of the seized contraband drugs is around Rs 2 crore, they said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar (31).

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta said that based on a tip-off, a team of police from the Cachar district carried out an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Banskandi-Silchar road.



"During the search, the police team recovered and seized 18,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle and arrested one drug peddler in Cachar district. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 2 crore," SP Mahatta added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, the sleuths of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police on Saturday apprehended six drug peddlers and seized 46 grams of heroin at Khanapara area in Guwahati.



As per officials, the apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Sanjay Biswa (28), Avtar Singh (30), Shyamal Pegu (19), Bikash Ali (23), Nayan Talukdar (28) and Yuvraj Kalyan (24).

Deputy Inspector General (STF) of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI that, "Acting upon a source input on a probable drugs consignment an operation was launched by STF Assam on Saturday in Guwahati to foil the criminal act by apprehending the persons involved."



"Accordingly the team of STF Assam caught hold of a team of six drugs peddlers along with 46 grams of heroin concealed in 33 numbers of vials from their possession at Khanapara, Guwahati," Mahanta said.

The recovered heroin and the six apprehended drug peddlers were handed over to the local police of Basistha police station for initiating necessary legal actions by registering a case.

