Guwahati: As of Sunday, rivers in some regions of Assam were still flowing at or over their danger levels, making the flood situation there even more dire.

A morning report from the Central Water Commission (CWC) stated that the Brahmaputra has above the danger level at Nematighat in the Jorhat district.

Kampur (Nagaon)'s Kopili and Kamrup district's Puthimari are both at risky levels.—Imputs from Agencies