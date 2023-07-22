Assam delimitation draft: EC gets divergent views on renaming constituencies, increasing seats

New Delhi: Over the course of a three-day public hearing, the Election Commission received more than 1,200 responses from diverse organisations with varying opinions on issues including the name of assembly constituencies in Assam's draught delimitation proposal.

An official claims that a large number of organisations submitted comments to the delimitation process in order to redesign assembly and parliamentary constituencies. These comments covered a wide range of topics.

Over 1,200 petitions and statements were presented to the election commission by political parties, ethnic organisations, social and cultural groups, and private individuals.—Inputs from Agencies