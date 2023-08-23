    Menu
    Assam CM rubbishes 'old' and 'new' BJP tussle; says anyone can join party with missed call

    Nidhi Khurana
    August23/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, downplayed the "old BJP" versus "new BJP" discussion, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J P Nadda have made it very clear that anyone can join the saffron party by providing a missed call to achieve 'Congress-mukt' India.

    On Tuesday, he made the comments amid reports of friction between BJP veterans in Assam and newer members.

    The "new BJP" includes Sarma, his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, according to Sarma.—Inputs from Agencies

