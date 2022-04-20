Assam CM gets Covid-19 jab, urges others to get vaccinated

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

After the jab, Sonowal,59, tweeted: "Took my first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at GMCH. Vaccines are safe and will help us defeat this pandemic. I urge all eligible persons of the state to get vaccinated and continue following safety precautions."

Most Governors and Chief Ministers of northeastern states have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

—IANS