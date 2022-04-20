Assam BJP MLAs Likely To Meet On Sunday To Choose New CM

New Delhi: A week after the assembly poll result, the Assam BJP MLAs are likely to meet on sunday in Guwahati to choose the new Chief Minister of the state.

BJP Chief J.P. Nadda on Saturday discussed the formation of the new BJP government in Assam with current Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his resident in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Sarma said, "Assam BJP Legislature Party will probably meet tomorrow in Guwahati. You will get all the answers after the Legislature Party meeting."

Earlier, Sonowal and Sarma along with some other leaders from Assam reached Delhi to discuss the formation of the new government in the state.

The BJP won the Assam Assembly polls for a second consecutive term of which results were announced on May 2.

Both Sonowal and Sarma are seen as probable candidate for the Chief Minister's post.

Nadda first held a discussion with Sarma and Sonowal separately and then with both of them together.

The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the assembly polls in Assam. The BJP had won 60 seats and its alliance partners AGP nine and UPPL six seats in 126-member Assam Assembly.

The saffron party this time did not call its parliamentary board meeting after declaration of Assembly poll results, which normally takes a call on who will be the Chief Minister of a state.

Sarma, a former Congress leader who joined BJP in 2015, had played an important and crucial role in BJP's victory in 2016 and 2021.

Sarma has become one of the most prominent face of the party in the state and whole of the North East region. He is also the convener of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and is considered to be the party's main political brain in the area.

On the other hand, Sonowal had successfully run the first BJP government for five years in Assam.

—IANS