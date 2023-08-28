Assam BJP holds meetings of core committee, IT cell with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati: Separate meetings of the Assam BJP's core committee and IT cell were conducted on Monday, party leaders said, to discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It was reported that several key people, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita, BJP Organisational General Secretary Ravindra Raju, and BJP General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das, attended the discussions.

The BJP said in a statement that each constituency's social media cell sent 11 representatives to the meeting of the IT cell.—Inputs from Agencies