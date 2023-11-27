Assam’s historic Gurudwara observes Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

554th Guru Nanak Dev Birth Anniversary Celebrated at Historic Gurudwara in Assam's Dhubri: Devotees Gather for Traditional Prayers, Langar, and Commemorative Ceremonies.

Guwahati: The historic Gurudwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib in Assam’s Dhubri district observed the 554th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev's birth on Monday, officials said.



As they commemorated the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, devoted Sikhs assembled in great numbers and offered traditional prayers.



Three days have been dedicated to the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti at the historic gurudwara, where kirtan path and akhand path are being held.



In addition, those who attend the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations are given free meals at the community kitchen.



“We are commemorating in the Gurudwara Sri Tegh Bahadur Sahab the 554th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji's birth. The Akhand Path ended on Sunday at 10 am, having started two days before,” Gurbindar Singh, the gurudwara's manager said.



“The akhand path was held this morning at 11 a.m. Kirtans are now held constantly. The community kitchen also continues without interruption. Kirtan will conclude at 1pm. The langar will then go until five o'clock in the evening,” he added.



Gurdwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib in Dhubri town is on the bank of the Brahmaputra River in Assam. The first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, visited the place in 1505 AD and met Srimanta Sankardeva on his way when he traveled from Dhaka to Assam.



Later, the 9th Guru Teg Bahadur also visited the place and established the Gurdwara in the 17th century.



Former Indian President Gyani Zail Singh visited the Gurdwara in 1983.

—IANS