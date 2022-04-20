ASP Inaugurates Sanitizer Tunnel In Zalalabad, Distt Bijnor

Najibabad (Bijnor): In order to curb the outbreak of corona pandemic in district Bijnor, the district Police does not want to leave any stone unturned. Amidst the nationwide lockdown on Thursday Mr Laxminivas Mishra, ASP City and Mr Avdhesh Kumar Mishra, ADM, inaugurated jointly the Sanitizer Tunnel established at the gate of Zalalabad Town in the graceful presence of SDM Najibabad, Miss Sangeeta Devi and the Dy SP Mr Praveen Kumar. The tunnel has been established through the exertions of Mr Pawan Kumar, the outpost Incharge of Zalalabad for the welfare of the public to avoid of the coronavirus epidemic.

On this occasion Mr Laxminivas Mishra called upon the people to use the Sanitizer Tunnel to keep themselves safe from the demon of Covid -19. He further appealed the villagers to follow the rules and regulations of the lockdown completely. The Executive Officer of the Nagar Panchayat, Mr Hari Narayan, Mr Liyakat Ali Ansari, the husband of the Chairperson appreciated this strong step of Bijnor Police.