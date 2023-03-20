Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Asle Toje Pro-Modi...Asle Toje, Dy Leader of Norweigian Nobel. He is all set to declare "our very own Narendra Damodardas Modi as 2023's Nobel Peace Prize winner". According to Toje, the Nobel Prize Committee is conclusive that "Hon'able Modi" symbolses peace per se in today's non-peace atmosphere in the world. Modi goes all out for restoring peace amid all atmospheres --- howsoever violent that be --- in the entire world in the true spirit of "Give Peace The Ever Lasting Chance To Let The World Be Peaceful". Toje along with others in the committee is all set to honour Modi.