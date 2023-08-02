Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur, give roadmap for bringing peace in state: Opposition urges President

New Delhi: On Wednesday, leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. opposition alliance met with President Droupadi Murmu to ask for her help in getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a speech in Parliament on the situation in Manipur and restoring peace to the state.

In addition, they insisted that the prime minister travel to the troubled state and issue a personal plea to the contending groups for peace and unity.

They also complained about communal tensions in Haryana's Nuh, saying that the central government doesn't seem concerned about events happening "barely 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office," according to the 31 opposition leaders who met with the President.—Inputs fromAgencies