Asit Kumar Tripathy appointed as chairman of Western Odisha Development Council

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Friday appointed IAS Officer Asit Kumar Tripathy as the new chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Tripathy, who is currently the chief secretary of Odisha, has been given the additional charge of Advisor to Chief Minister on Regional development, Tourism, Agribusiness and Industry, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The statement said IAS officer Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has been given the post of the chief secretary and chief development commissioner of Odisha.

Pradeep Kumar Jena, another IAS officer has been appointed as the Development Commissioner cum Additional chief secretary of Odisha.

—ANI