Asin donates over 100 outfits to an orphanage

The Ghajini babe is back in news and this time its for a really great social cause� Asin is known for having associated with several social and charitable causes. The actress has recently donated over 100 outfits from her personal wardrobe to a city-based orphanage. It�s learnt that she donated them to an orphanage in the western suburbs (Borivli) of Mumbai. A source close to the actor informs, �Asin does lot of charity and is associated with several social causes but she doesn�t like to share any information regarding the same and wants everything to be kept under wraps. She�s someone who has a lot of empathy and wants to extend help as much as she can. She has been earlier associated with blood donation camps and has already pledged to donate all her organs. Asin has also been associated with many causes related to children. Asin is quite close to the orphanage based in Borivli and this time she donated over 100 clothes from her personal wardrobe to the young girls of the orphanage.� Now isn�t that so sweet coming from the Bol Bachchan actress? Many B-Townies have been staunch followers of some or the other charity and Asin is the latest to join the bandwagon. She will next be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in All Is Well. Keep reading this space for more information of the southern beauty.