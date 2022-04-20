Asif Ali Zardari's Arrest Aimed At Reinforcing The Supremacy Of The Pakistani Military Establishment-II

EFSAS Study

Liaquat Baloch, deputy chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) party, accused the government of adopting a policy of likes and dislikes with regard to accountability. He elaborated that while Zardari had been arrested, the 436 people named in the Panama Leaks as well as hundreds of other highly corrupt public figures were roaming free. He contended that the JeI's principled position was that accountability should be enforced across the board, without any discrimination, if the menace of corruption was to be eliminated from the country.

Despite its assertion that it had no say in Zardari's arrest, the government's stand came across as hollow and had few buyers. Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said that the government "had nothing to do" with Zardari's arrest as the NAB was "an independent institution and the government cannot interfere in its affairs". Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also claimed that the NAB "has no connection with the government". However, Zardari's arrest came at a time when the economy is spiraling downwards and discontent is simmering in the country following repeated devaluations of the rupee, soaring inflation, and rising utility prices. Observers believe that Zardari's arrest was a reaction to the protests that the PPP had planned against the government on these issues. Zardari had been vocal in demanding the removal of Imran Khan's government, and much to the consternation of the government he had also initiated moves to forge opposition unity. The recent invitation to Maryam Nawaz and leaders of other opposition parties to an Iftar dinner during Ramzan that was jointly hosted by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was viewed as a step in this direction.

Afrasiab Khattak, a Pashtun human rights activist and former Pakistani senator, felt that Zardari's arrest appeared to be a case of "political victimization and blackmailing". He added, "We are not against accountability, but it should be across the board. Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has many corrupt members, but they appear to be above accountability".

Lahore-based academic and political commentator, Dr. G M Pitafi opined that "Zardari was expected to be arrested. It is not something which was unexpected. However, it has some serious implications for the future of this country. I believe that the narrative of the opposition that in present Pakistan selective accountability is being done to target pro-democracy civilian leaders has become dominant and persuasive". It is pertinent to mention that the NAB is also investigating several politicians of the ruling coalition, but none of them have actually been arrested. This reinforces the claim by the PPP and the PML-N that the NAB is essentially operating as an arm of the government that is used to achieve political objectives.

Corruption, therefore, does not appear to be at the heart of Zardari's arrest. After all, corruption has over the decades been endemic in Pakistan and most Pakistani politicians, including the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, have been named in high-profile graft scandals. The main issue in the country presently is the desire of the military establishment to undermine an already weakened and floundering political set up, and to drive in and cement its own unbridled supremacy.

Zardari, on 11 June, described his arrest as "a pressure tactic. Anyone involved in politics has to go to jail. The 'selected' Prime Minister doesn't know anything. All is being orchestrated by the Interior Minister" (Ijaz Shah, a retired Army Brigadier and former spy chief whom Benazir Bhutto had regarded as a deadly enemy). Zardari hit the nail on the head when he added that former dictator Pervez Musharraf "was not an elected representative, so he was not prepared to go to jail". Musharraf, who is facing multiple charges in Pakistani courts ranging from treason to involvement in the 2007 assassination of Benazir Bhutto, was permitted consciously by the military establishment to flee the country unfettered. As Usman Qazi, an Islamabad-based adviser to the United Nations put it, "The military does not want to set a precedent where its officers are held accountable by the civilians". Arif Jamal, a United States-based security analyst asserted that "The corruption in the Pakistani military is as rampant as in any other State institution. The army is involved in the smuggling of oil and narcotics through the borders of the western Balochistan province. The military also makes money through its checkpoints in the restive province. All drivers have to bribe the officers to pass through these posts. These are just a few examples". The reality is that the Pakistani military hogs the bulk of the country's budget and is not answerable to the civilian government over its expenditures.

Had it not been for the impunity enjoyed by establishment-linked corrupt politicians and military officers alike, the arrest of Zardari would have been welcomed more heartily by the Pakistani population.