Asian Paints to suspend ops in 24 hours amid corona crisis

Mumbai: Asian Paints on Monday said that it will shut operations in all its manufacturing units and sales locations in the next 24 hours in view of the coronavirus crisis and lockdown announced in several states.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has been taking a series of measures to ensure safety and health of all our employees and to ensure compliance with various directives being issued by the both central and statement governments along with municipal authorities.

All the employees in its offices have been instructed to work from home, it said.

"In view of the lockdown in many of the states across the country, the operations in most of our locations are disrupted. The operations in all the manufacturing and most of the sales locations, including Home Improvement and Industrial business, will be shut down in the next twenty-four (24) hours," said the statement.

Asian Paints said that the duration of this shutdown will depend upon directives to be further issued by the respective government authorities.

The company will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per regulatory guidance, it said.

Several companies across sectors have announced temporary shutdown in view of the crisis.

So far, 415 people in India have been tested positive of the virus and seven deaths have been reported as of now.

