Asian Paints goes an extra mile to honor commitments

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Asian Paints being a socially responsible company has always acted in the best interest of its stakeholders. Hence, honoring its commitment to the communities, the company plans to end all dispute at their Mysuru paint plant by setting up an additional facility for any alternate product manufacturing on the same plot for the land sellers. With tremendous respect for the land sellers and the Government of Karnataka, Asian Paints is acting beyond the lines of the terms and conditions agreed upon initially.

The company was in continuous talks with the Government of Karnataka and had offered few additional proposals regarding the employment of land sellers. The Government has now accepted the proposal and the land sellers have also given their nod for employment in a separate set up within the plot. The employment offered shall commensurate with the skill sets and qualification of the land sellers. In addition to the above proposal, Asian Paints will also provide training to the eligible land sellers for a period of six months along with a suitable stipend. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has also agreed to provide the final list of eligible land sellers to Asian Paints by 18th January 2021.

Asian Paints has already borne an additional cost of Rs. 14 crores in alignment with the Government authorities in the past to set up a Health and Hygiene facility in the Mysuru region for the land sellers. Despite incurring such an expenditure, the brand continued to stay committed to the communities around its plant and works with several NGOs in the areas of health, water, hygiene and education. The company truly believe that strong communities are the necessary ingredients of economic success and hence have gone an extra mile so that it honors all the commitments made to the Government and also contributes to the prosperity and progressiveness of the region.

In the last 5 years, Asian Paints has set up 2 mega paint manufacturing facilities in the state of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with a total investment of Rs. 2400 crores. Both the plants have an installed capacity of 300,000 KL/annum and together employ about 1200 people. These plants are set up using state-of-the-art technology and are built in line with the concept of 'Smart Factory'. The plants operate with maximum green energy including wind and rooftop solar and have received IGBC (Indian Green Business Council) Platinum rated certification for its buildings from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's fourth largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

