    Asian Games: Indian men’s volleyball team beat Cambodia 3-0

    Pankaj Sharma
    September20/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Indian men's volleyball team began their Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 win over Cambodia in Pool C on Tuesday at CXC Gymnasium, in Hangzhou. According to information received here, India won the match 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19).

    On Wednesday, India will take on world No.27 South Korea. 

    A total of 19 teams are participating in men's volleyball at the Hangzhou Games.

    As per records, the Indian men’s team have won a total of three volleyball medals so far in Asian Games. In 1962, they finished runners-up. India's other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986. 

    —IANS

