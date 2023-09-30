    Menu
    Asian Games: Canoeing athlete Niraj, kayak team of Binita, Geetha storm into final

    Pankaj Sharma
    September30/ 2023
    Niraj, kayak team of Binita, Geetha

    Hangzhou [China]: India’s canoeing athlete Niraj Verma and team of Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy entered the final of the men's 1000 m singles canoeing and women's 500 m kayak double event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.
    In the semifinal of the men's 1000 m singles canoeing event, Niraj clocked 4:31.626 minutes to qualify for the final.

    Later, in the women's 500 m kayak double event semifinal, Binita and Geetha clocked 2:07.036 minutes to finish second and among the top three teams that reached the final.
    The finals are scheduled for October 2.
    Canoeing events will be held at the Asian Games from September 30 to October 7. Sprint events will take place from September 30 to October 3 while slalom races will take place from October 5 to October 7.
    India has 17 athletes competing in canoeing events at the 19th Asian Games, with four competing in slalom events and 13 competing in sprint events.

    —ANI

